Israel to be investigated for war crimes in Palestinian Territories, ICC announces

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has announced she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, prompting a fierce backlash from Israel. In a statement Friday Fatou, Bensouda said the impending probe could result in charges against Israelis and Palestinians. "I am satisfied that ... war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip," she said.

