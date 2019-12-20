Happy Holidays: What are the origins of the alternative Christmas greeting - and why does Trump object to it?

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Donald Trump and other conservatives have associated a once-uncontroversial phrase with a 'War on Christmas' and 'political correctness gone mad' 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published Study: People start appreciating practical holiday gifts by this age 00:57 By the age of 24, Americans appreciate a practical gift for the holidays, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday by giving or receiving gifts found 81 percent prefer receiving gifts they'll actually use throughout the year. This...