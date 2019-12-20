Global  

Cruise ships collide in Mexico's Cozumel, damaging Carnival liner

Reuters Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Two cruise ships collided in a port in Mexico's Cozumel on Friday morning, causing damage to the stern of Carnival Corporation's Carnival Glory, videos posted on social media by passengers on a third ship showed.
News video: Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico

Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico 00:36

 Two Carnival Cruise ships collided near the Port of Cozumel, Mexico on Friday.

