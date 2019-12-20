Global  

Puerto Rico cries foul over U.S. Congress's cockfighting ban

Reuters India Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
An attempt by the U.S. Congress to ban cockfighting in Puerto Rico has set off a debate about animal cruelty, put thousands of jobs at risk and sparked a possible power struggle between the U.S. territory's government and Washington.
News video: Cultural Heritage Or Animal Cruelty? Puerto Rico Cries 'Fowl' Over Cockfighting Ban

Cultural Heritage Or Animal Cruelty? Puerto Rico Cries 'Fowl' Over Cockfighting Ban 00:45

 The US Congress is attempting to ban cockfighting in Puerto Rico, and it's set the cat among the pigeons. According to Reuters, the proposed legislation has set off a debate about animal cruelty. It's also put thousands of jobs at risk and sparked a possible power struggle between the US...

