British prosecutors have charged the American woman accused of hitting and killing teenager Harry Dunn with her car. Anne Sacoolas fled the U.K. after the incident, claiming diplomatic immunity. Imtiaz Tyab reports.

Tweets about this PulpNews Crime #American #Anne Sacoolas charged by U.K. prosecutors in #deadly crash - Dec 20 @ 1:10 PM ET https://t.co/hAmWzzdV1d 9 minutes ago Ed Elliott RT @GuinnessKebab: Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, is being formally charged with “causing death by dangerous driving” in… 21 minutes ago Sandy :-) RT @CBSNews: British prosecutors charge American official's wife over deadly car crash https://t.co/M7Zkwf55Em https://t.co/S0nptVl0Pu 23 minutes ago Tibor Gyula Balogh Anne Sacoolas ( false-pretense diplomatic-immunity privileged wife of some american consulate employee "fled the U… https://t.co/ZFjhGB52ZY 24 minutes ago Barry Grant Marsh RT @CBSThisMorning: NEW: British prosecutors charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American official, over a car crash that killed 19-year-o… 25 minutes ago CJ RT @business: DEVELOPING: American Anne Sacoolas, who was granted diplomatic immunity after a crash that killed British teenager Harry Dunn… 28 minutes ago scottishmotorcyclist 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 More heartache for parents of young motorcyclist Harry Dunn killed by American driver https://t.co/NtMe5SBv8y 30 minutes ago JAE Diplomatic immunity should not include murder. Just saying. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, is c… https://t.co/1C8m6hd7c2 34 minutes ago