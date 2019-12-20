American Anne Sacoolas charged by U.K. prosecutors in deadly crash
Friday, 20 December 2019 () British prosecutors have charged the American woman accused of hitting and killing teenager Harry Dunn with her car. Anne Sacoolas fled the U.K. after the incident, claiming diplomatic immunity. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
The mother of Harry Dunn has described the decision to charge Anne Sacoolas with death by dangerous driving as a “huge step” towards seeking the justice she had promised her son. Interview with Charlotte Charles, Mark Stephens, Radd Seiger and Tim Dunn. Speaking outside the Crown Prosecution...