Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A first-person account by ‘The Hindu’ correspondent Omar Rashid of how he was picked up, threatened and released by cops

Hindu Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
At the very first instance, I revealed my identity as a journalist and asked them what the matter was all about.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prranilkadam786

pranilkadam RT @Namrata_Joshi: If this can happen to a journalist of The Hindu, think of the rest ... Fear and loathing ... And anger and disgust ...… 3 seconds ago

JnS_Conglo

J & S Conglo RT @scribe_prashant: My Kashmiri background was referred to several times and despite informing them about my newspaper, they continued wit… 5 seconds ago

Navid_7272

Muhammad Naveed🇵🇰 RT @ashoswai: A #Kashmiri Muslim journalist was picked up, threatened and abused by UP police while covering #CAAProtest! https://t.co/pyn… 12 seconds ago

TenshiAkari12

Light~Angel RT @RanaAyyub: First person account by a journalist covering the protest who was detained "The same cop who threatened to put me in place,… 14 seconds ago

KushRai84497791

Kush Rai RT @LangaMahesh: Disgusting that UP Police picked up @the_hindu correspondent and was threatened. A first-person account by ‘The Hindu’ cor… 17 seconds ago

pujapednekar88

Puja Pednekar RT @ShayanAcharya: A first-person account by 'The Hindu' correspondent @omar7rashid of how he was picked up, threatened and released by cop… 29 seconds ago

iamthedrifter

Ayesha Siddiqa RT @suhasinih: And then they came for the media... #mustread this horrifying account of how our colleague @the_hindu @omar7rashid was treat… 37 seconds ago

somsubhra_roy

Somsubhra Roy RT @jayaajayjunior: In complete solidarity with @omar7rashid whose meticulous reportage I've followed for years now + the journos under att… 49 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.