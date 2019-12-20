A first-person account by ‘The Hindu’ correspondent Omar Rashid of how he was picked up, threatened and released by cops

pranilkadam RT @Namrata_Joshi: If this can happen to a journalist of The Hindu, think of the rest ... Fear and loathing ... And anger and disgust ...… 3 seconds ago

J & S Conglo RT @scribe_prashant: My Kashmiri background was referred to several times and despite informing them about my newspaper, they continued wit… 5 seconds ago

Muhammad Naveed🇵🇰 RT @ashoswai: A #Kashmiri Muslim journalist was picked up, threatened and abused by UP police while covering #CAAProtest! https://t.co/pyn… 12 seconds ago

Light~Angel RT @RanaAyyub: First person account by a journalist covering the protest who was detained "The same cop who threatened to put me in place,… 14 seconds ago

Kush Rai RT @LangaMahesh: Disgusting that UP Police picked up @the_hindu correspondent and was threatened. A first-person account by ‘The Hindu’ cor… 17 seconds ago

Puja Pednekar RT @ShayanAcharya: A first-person account by 'The Hindu' correspondent @omar7rashid of how he was picked up, threatened and released by cop… 29 seconds ago

Ayesha Siddiqa RT @suhasinih: And then they came for the media... #mustread this horrifying account of how our colleague @the_hindu @omar7rashid was treat… 37 seconds ago