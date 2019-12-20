Global  

Carnival cruise ships in accident at Mexico’s Cozumel

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger. Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering in the port when […]
News video: Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico

Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico 00:36

 Two Carnival Cruise ships collided near the Port of Cozumel, Mexico on Friday.

