Police: Iowa woman said she ran over girl in racist attack

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with attempted murder after she told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican. Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto […]
