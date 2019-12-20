Police: Iowa woman said she ran over girl in racist attack
Friday, 20 December 2019 () CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with attempted murder after she told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican. Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto […]
A search is on for a suspect who police say put a knife to a woman’s neck, then tried to sexually assault her. The incident happened Sunday at an apartment building along the 900 block of Bridge Street in West Sacramento. Police say, a little before 11 a.m., the man went into the building and...