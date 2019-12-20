News24.com | Scientists may have discovered world's oldest forest Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Scientists have discovered what could be the world's oldest forest, potentially rich in information on the link between forests and climate change, according to a study published in the journal 'Current Biology'. 👓 View full article

Scientists have discovered remnants of the world's oldest fossil forest in a sandstone quarry in Cairo, New York. It is believed the extensive network of trees, which would have spread from New York all the way into Pennsylvania and beyond, is around 386 million years old.

