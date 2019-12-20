Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Scientists may have discovered world's oldest forest

News24 Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Scientists have discovered what could be the world's oldest forest, potentially rich in information on the link between forests and climate change, according to a study published in the journal 'Current Biology'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Scientists discover the world's oldest forest

Scientists discover the world's oldest forest 00:39

 Scientists have discovered remnants of the world’s oldest fossil forest in a sandstone quarry in Cairo, New York. It is believed the extensive network of trees, which would have spread from New York all the way into Pennsylvania and beyond, is around 386 million years old.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.