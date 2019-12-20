Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Father saves four-year-old son from enormous scrub python in Airlie Beach

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Father saves four-year-old son from enormous scrub python in Airlie BeachA hero father has described the terrifying moment his four-year-old son was attacked by 4.5m scrub python in the family's backyard.Evan Thompson was hosting a house-warming party at his new home in Airlie Beach on Thursday when...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTVR - Published < > Embed
News video: Mom Pleads Guilty to Neglect After Her 4-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

Mom Pleads Guilty to Neglect After Her 4-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself 01:30

 The Virginia mother charged with felony abuse and neglect following the death of her four-year-old son to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, pled guilty in Henrico Circuit Court Wednesday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.