Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chretien blames Canada-China feud on Trump's 'trap'

CTV News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Former prime minister Jean Chretien said the tensions between Canada and China are the result of a "trap" laid by U.S. President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

forest10000

canadiansumac RT @JJ_McCullough: It’s interesting that Jean Chetien, an extraordinarily cynical, centrist tool of the neoliberal global elite if there ev… 21 minutes ago

dmc1701

David McRae RT @atRachelGilmore: NEW: In an interview with @DonMartinCTV, airing tonight on @CTV_PowerPlay, Former prime minister Jean Chretien said th… 26 minutes ago

laila_anne21

Laila Anne RT @CTVNews: Chretien blames Canada-China feud on Trump's 'trap' https://t.co/kCRsg9YaUo https://t.co/eeC6KVa5wc 35 minutes ago

electrcshepherd

Jamie Laidlaw RT @JaroGiesbrecht: What does Jean Chrétien think about #Alberta separation talk? #Wexit "I'm not sure that they will be happier after, th… 37 minutes ago

electrcshepherd

Jamie Laidlaw RT @JaroGiesbrecht: In an interview with @DonMartinCTV, airing tonight on @CTV_PowerPlay, Former prime minister Jean Chretien said the tens… 37 minutes ago

FEYSALMOHAMED16

FEYSAL MOHAMED Chretien blames Canada-China feud on Trump’s “trap” and Ottawa- Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien said the tensio… https://t.co/ML7YT7i7fI 39 minutes ago

ad198741

Arnold Dillon RT @CTV_PowerPlay: What does Jean Chrétien think about Alberta separation talk? "I'm not sure that they will be happier after, that's anot… 40 minutes ago

PhilTheofanos

Phil 'The Alligator of Villeray' Theofanos RT @TerryGlavin: Headline fix: Employee of the Canadian affiliate of Beijing Dacheng's corporate law empire who has been tied up in busines… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.