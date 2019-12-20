Global  

California population stalls at 39 million

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s population has stalled at 39 million people as the state’s growth rate slows because of more people leaving the state for other parts of the country. An estimate released Friday showed California added 141,300 people from July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019, bringing its total population to 39.96 million […]
