Christopher Varano RT @zonemat: Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic" music video release. Shot in Toronto's underground PATH,… 17 hours ago

Matt Zone Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic" music video release. Shot in Toronto's underg… https://t.co/vRgnzirYKZ 23 hours ago

Ritche Coad Family's Shot-for-Shot Tribute to the Beastie Boys 'Intergalactic' is the Best Thing Ever https://t.co/qVh4mSwIeI 2 days ago

Jan Patrick Fortich Family's Shot-for-Shot Tribute to the Beastie Boys 'Intergalactic' is the Best Thing Ever https://t.co/kuX497cnD2 2 days ago

Doctor Paula RT @MomsDemand: Jeanelle Cornelius’s son, Brandon, wanted to buy a home & start a family, but he was shot & killed. “Now my family and I ar… 2 days ago

SupaChan Wolf Family's Shot-for-Shot Tribute to the Beastie Boys 'Intergalactic' is the Best Thing Ever https://t.co/H81IL7573x via @ebaumsworld 2 days ago