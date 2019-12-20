Global  

MS-13 arrests deal blow to gang leadership on Long Island

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities said Friday they have dealt an unprecedented blow to the violent MS-13 street gang, announcing charges against nearly 100 of the group’s members and associates on Long Island. Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini revealed a sweeping indictment that he said “decimated” the gang’s leadership and drug suppliers on Long […]
News video: Authorities Say Gang Takedown Crippled MS-13 On Long Island

Authorities Say Gang Takedown Crippled MS-13 On Long Island 00:49

 Authorities on Long Island say a gang takedown has brought charges against nearly 100 MS-13 gang members and associates.

