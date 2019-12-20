Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. Diplomat's Wife Charged In Crash That Killed British Citizen

Newsy Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
U.S. Diplomat's Wife Charged In Crash That Killed British CitizenWatch VideoThe wife of a U.S. diplomat was charged Friday with causing the death of a 19-year-old British motorcyclist. 

Harry Dunn died in August after his motorcycle collided with Anne Sacoolas' car in the U.K. Authorities said she was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash. 

Afterwards, Sacoolas...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Diplomat's Wife Charged In Crash That Killed British Citizen

U.S. Diplomat's Wife Charged In Crash That Killed British Citizen 00:39

 Harry Dunn died in August after his motorcycle collided with Anne Sacoolas&apos; car in the U.K.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaBabyYodaDat

⚜️DaBabyYoda⚜️💭 RT @thehill: American diplomat's wife to be charged in fatal UK crash https://t.co/6TwGq3G4iG https://t.co/sVQgqSQHEP 14 seconds ago

thehill

The Hill American diplomat's wife to be charged in fatal UK crash https://t.co/6TwGq3G4iG https://t.co/sVQgqSQHEP 1 minute ago

JBaratt

Jeanette Baratta US diplomat wife Anne Sacoolas charged over Harry Dunn death crash https://t.co/L5UeAoWO61 7 minutes ago

MaryTDurkin1

Mary T Durkin RT @NewsHour: An American diplomat’s wife who left the U.K. after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenager has been… 7 minutes ago

Jolease2

Jolease RT @psychdr100: Trump tried to prevent justice in response to the killing. Dunn's parents have also expressed intention to sue the Trump ad… 12 minutes ago

World_24x7

WORLD NEWS U.S. Diplomat's Wife Charged Over Teen's 'Death by Dangerous Driving' in U.K. Crash https://t.co/2D3TQyUQ9q 20 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour An American diplomat’s wife who left the U.K. after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenage… https://t.co/Rjagbu6XTF 20 minutes ago

MRC_SLC

Mike Christensen, MCMP, CNU-A, AICP Candidate RT @cnnbrk: Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, has been charged in the case of a British teenager who died in a crash https://t.co/Y… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.