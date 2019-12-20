Evangelical Magazine Calls For Removal Of President

You Might Like

Tweets about this EllieEisenhauerWeber RT @MSNBC: President Trump has added a new target to his Twitter criticism list, prominent evangelical magazine Christianity Today, after t… 27 seconds ago Tygergirl RT @politico: The impeachment — and removal from office — of President Donald Trump gained an unlikely new supporter Thursday: the country’… 32 seconds ago DOUSEEWHATISEE😎 RT @TeaPainUSA: Trump won’t attack Evangelicals, dictators or white supremacists. He only attacks war heroes, career civil servants, Gold… 36 seconds ago Coraline’s Other Mother RT @jackmjenkins: In which I use the phrase “burning in hell” on national television and it’s not even weird because this news cycle is ins… 2 minutes ago DarkForce RT @RawStory: Evangelical magazine calls for Trump’s removal from office: He is ‘profoundly immoral’ and ‘morally lost’ https://t.co/lzge… 2 minutes ago George H. Peters 🇩🇪🇪🇺 #FBPE #FBIR RT @roper_93: Y'all knew this was coming. Trump's evangelical supporters explode on 'Christianity Today' after the magazine calls for his… 2 minutes ago Sophia Lipschultz Scathing editorial in evangelical magazine Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal from office… https://t.co/8SX0T4apI0 4 minutes ago OverRunByDogs "Leading evangelical magazine Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal from office" https://t.co/eXuGBdrmi7 5 minutes ago