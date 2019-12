Evangelical Magazine Calls For Removal Of President

Watch VideoPresident Trump blasted the evangelical magazine Christianity Today for an editorial it published condemning his actions as president and calling for his removal from office.Thursday's editorial in the magazine, which was founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, calls the president’s actions in office "profoundly

You Might Like

Tweets about this EllieEisenhauerWeber RT @MSNBC: President Trump has added a new target to his Twitter criticism list, prominent evangelical magazine Christianity Today, after t… 27 seconds ago Tygergirl RT @politico: The impeachment — and removal from office — of President Donald Trump gained an unlikely new supporter Thursday: the country’… 32 seconds ago DOUSEEWHATISEE😎 RT @TeaPainUSA: Trump won’t attack Evangelicals, dictators or white supremacists. He only attacks war heroes, career civil servants, Gold… 36 seconds ago Coraline’s Other Mother RT @jackmjenkins: In which I use the phrase “burning in hell” on national television and it’s not even weird because this news cycle is ins… 2 minutes ago DarkForce RT @RawStory: Evangelical magazine calls for Trump’s removal from office: He is ‘profoundly immoral’ and ‘morally lost’ https://t.co/lzge… 2 minutes ago George H. Peters 🇩🇪🇪🇺 #FBPE #FBIR RT @roper_93: Y'all knew this was coming. Trump's evangelical supporters explode on 'Christianity Today' after the magazine calls for his… 2 minutes ago Sophia Lipschultz Scathing editorial in evangelical magazine Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal from office… https://t.co/8SX0T4apI0 4 minutes ago OverRunByDogs "Leading evangelical magazine Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal from office" https://t.co/eXuGBdrmi7 5 minutes ago