Evangelical Magazine Calls For Removal Of President

Newsy Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Evangelical Magazine Calls For Removal Of PresidentWatch VideoPresident Trump blasted the evangelical magazine Christianity Today for an editorial it published condemning his actions as president and calling for his removal from office.

Thursday's editorial in the magazine, which was founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, calls the president’s actions in office "profoundly...
News video: Evangelical Magazine Calls For Removal Of President

Evangelical Magazine Calls For Removal Of President 01:26

 Christianity Today&apos;s editorial calls President Trump&apos;s actions in office &quot;profoundly immoral&quot; and says the country faces &quot;political danger.&quot;

