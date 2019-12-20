Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb 4

President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 4 — just a day after the Iowa caucuses.

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment. The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter. In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published 11 hours ago