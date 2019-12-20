Global  

Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb 4

Japan Today Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech on Feb 4 after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday. Pelosi…
News video: Pelosi Invites Trump To Deliver Sate of the Union Address On Feb. 4

Pelosi Invites Trump To Deliver Sate of the Union Address On Feb. 4 00:35

 Nancy Pelosi has invited President Trump to deliver his State of the Union address.

President Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Deliver State Of The Union [Video]President Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Deliver State Of The Union

President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 4 — just a day after the Iowa caucuses.

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment [Video]Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment. The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter. In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your..

Amidst impeachment proceedings, US President Trump accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on Feb 4

Earlier Pelosi wrote a letter to United States President inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 4...
Trump to give annual address to Congress amid impeachment drama

The State of the Union speech will be delivered around the time of Trump's Senate trial.
BBC News

