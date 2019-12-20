Global  

President Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Deliver State Of The Union

Newsy Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
President Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Deliver State Of The UnionWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to deliver the State of the Union address next year. 

In a letter from Pelosi to the president on Friday, she said she was extending the invitation "in the spirit of respecting our Constitution." President Donald Trump is to deliver the...
News video: President Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Deliver State Of The Union

President Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Deliver State Of The Union 01:48

 President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 4 — just a day after the Iowa caucuses.

