West Point cadets and Navy midshipmen were playing the ‘circle game,’ not making a racist gesture, investigators say

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Investigators at the U.S. Naval and Military academies said cadets and midshipmen who flashed hand gestures at a recent football game were playing “the circle game,” not trying to convey a message of white supremacy. The incident, which gained national attention, involved three Military Academy cadets and two Naval Academy midshipmen. They made the “OK” […]
News video: No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes

No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes 00:38

 U.S. Naval Academy officials have completed their investigation into whether two midshipmen flashed "white power" signs at the Army-Navy game. Katie Johnston reports.

