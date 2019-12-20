Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Long Work Hours At Office Linked To Both Regular And Hidden High Blood Pressure

Eurasia Review Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Office workers who spend long hours on the job are more likely to have high blood pressure, including a type that can go undetected during a routine medical appointment, according to a new study published today in the American Heart Association’s journal Hypertension.

High blood pressure affects nearly half of Americans...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Long working hours may lead to high blood pressure, says study

Long working hours may lead to high blood pressure, says study 01:09

 Long working hours may lead to high blood pressure, says study

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Long Work Hours At Office Linked To Both Regular And Hidden High Blood Pressure https://t.co/7tq4ACw1tI 3 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Long Work Hours At Office Linked To Both Regular And Hidden High Blood Pressure https://t.co/C8uqsJfHzK https://t.co/YVbdMR2Btf 3 hours ago

TruePrimal

True Primal Long office work hours linked to high blood pressure. Seems like a pretty straightforward stress causation? https://t.co/NuJ6RdGICJ 3 hours ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Long work hours at the office linked to both regular and hidden high blood pressure https://t.co/jXy6SzRBrb 4 hours ago

LightspeedSteps

Lightspeed RT @Dragofix: Long work hours at the office linked to both regular and hidden high blood pressure https://t.co/ESrX4Zz0RE #work #working #h… 4 hours ago

Dragofix

Dragofix Long work hours at the office linked to both regular and hidden high blood pressure https://t.co/ESrX4Zz0RE #work… https://t.co/vVgVWpCVzd 4 hours ago

surmahealthinfo

Surma Health & Info. Long work hours at the office linked to both regular and hidden high blood pressure https://t.co/gdIGjHRDW3 5 hours ago

covertcure

Patricia Larson Long work hours at the office linked to both regular and hidden high blood pressure https://t.co/gMvw7wD5ds 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.