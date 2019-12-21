Ex-Fort Worth Officer Indicted For Murder In Atatiana Jefferson Death Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Watch VideoA grand jury in Texas has indicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.



Dean is accused of shooting Jefferson inside of her mother's home on Oct. 12, after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to request a welfare check on the residence.... Watch VideoA grand jury in Texas has indicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.Dean is accused of shooting Jefferson inside of her mother's home on Oct. 12, after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to request a welfare check on the residence. 👓 View full article

Following news of the indictment, a lawyer for Jefferson's family said on Twitter, "Atatiana's family is [relieved] but remain cautious."

