Ex-Fort Worth Officer Indicted For Murder In Atatiana Jefferson Death

Newsy Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Ex-Fort Worth Officer Indicted For Murder In Atatiana Jefferson DeathWatch VideoA grand jury in Texas has indicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean is accused of shooting Jefferson inside of her mother's home on Oct. 12, after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to request a welfare check on the residence....
News video: Ex-Fort Worth Officer Indicted For Murder In Atatiana Jefferson Death

Ex-Fort Worth Officer Indicted For Murder In Atatiana Jefferson Death 01:04

 ​Following news of the indictment, a lawyer for Jefferson's family said on Twitter, "Atatiana’s family is [relieved] but remain cautious."

