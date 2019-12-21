CAA: What Matters To Indian Muslims? – OpEd

Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Anti CAA Agitation is widespread across the country since last few days. Recently Indian Government passed an Act title CAA (Citizen Amendment Act), 2019) on 13^th December, 2019 which provoked huge anger across the country. Moreover, new amended Law has inserted following provison in Citizenship Act, 1955, in section 2, in sub...
MK STALIN HOLDS MEGA PROTEST RALLY AGAINST CAA, OPPOSITION PARTIES JOIN STALIN'S PROTEST MARCH, MADRAS HC DIRECTED VIDEOGRAPHING OF DMK'S RALLY AGAINST CAA, STALIN: WHY WERE MUSLIMS NOT CONSIDERED AS REFUGEES?, STALIN: WHY IS SRI LANKA NOT INCUDED IN CAA?