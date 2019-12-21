CAA: What Matters To Indian Muslims? – OpEd

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Anti CAA Agitation is widespread across the country since last few days. Recently Indian Government passed an Act title CAA (Citizen Amendment Act), 2019) on 13^th December, 2019 which provoked huge anger across the country. Moreover, new amended Law has inserted following provison in Citizenship Act, 1955, in section 2, in sub... 👓 View full article

