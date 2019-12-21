Global  

CAA: What Matters To Indian Muslims? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Anti CAA Agitation is widespread across the country since last few days. Recently Indian Government passed an Act title CAA (Citizen Amendment Act), 2019) on 13^th December, 2019 which provoked huge anger across the country. Moreover, new amended Law has inserted following provison in Citizenship Act, 1955, in section 2, in sub...
Q&A: India’s Ministry Of Home Affairs Answers Questions On Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 – Statement

*Does the CAA affect any Indian citizen?* No, it has absolutely nothing to do with any Indian citizen in any way. The Indian citizens enjoy fundamental rights...
Eurasia Review

Resetting Indian Muslim leadership following CAA, NRC protests

The latest rounds of protests across the country seem to have woken up almost everyone, except one specie, the Muslim leadership. When the students of all hues,...
Sify

