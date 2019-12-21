Global  

Xi Warns Trump Against US Meddling In China’s Affairs

Eurasia Review Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his US counterpart Donald Trump against meddling into Beijing’s internal affairs, saying that Washington’s actions were harming “mutual trust” and cooperation, such as they are.

The two leaders held phone talks on Friday, and provided markedly different accounts of them. Trump...
