Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Zealand gun owners return over 50,000 weapons as part of buy-back program

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
New Zealand gun owners have handed in tens of thousands of firearms as part of an ambitious six-month weapons buy-back program following a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media New Zealand gun owners return over 50,000 weapons as part of buy-back program https://t.co/2ZLiCGmjkX 6 minutes ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News New Zealand gun owners return over 50,000 weapons as part of buy-back program https://t.co/9rwhuP7jpz https://t.co/ZNeHB9lyQD 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.