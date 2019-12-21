New Zealand gun owners return over 50,000 weapons as part of buy-back program Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 18 minutes ago )

New Zealand gun owners have handed in tens of thousands of firearms as part of an ambitious six-month weapons buy-back program following a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shiny Happy Media New Zealand gun owners return over 50,000 weapons as part of buy-back program https://t.co/2ZLiCGmjkX 6 minutes ago CBC World News New Zealand gun owners return over 50,000 weapons as part of buy-back program https://t.co/9rwhuP7jpz https://t.co/ZNeHB9lyQD 7 minutes ago