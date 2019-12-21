North Korea warns U.S. could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism: KCNA Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula, state news agency KCNA reported. 👓 View full article

