Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Majority Rule Or Mob Rule: India Has To Decide – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in both the houses of Indian Parliament, after a majority of members voted in favour of the Act.

Immigrant  issue  started after partition of India in 1947. Several Prime Ministers in the past including Congress Prime Ministers wanted to regularize the citizenship  in India,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cuihodie2

michael honey @steve_hanke This is rule of the majority. Against the minority. Always abusive. Gandhi and Nehru are turning ove… https://t.co/UekmppIhS5 50 seconds ago

kumar_pn

Kumar.p.Nair @agrawalp2001 D only remedial step 2 such intolerance is get Modi 3/4 majority n help intolerance get decimated. D… https://t.co/taUCAKMh6s 2 hours ago

iammyselfgp

StatelessIndian? Democracy is the rule of the majority. Early democracies were mostly in homogenous territories or at least the fre… https://t.co/QJARKNcOe3 4 hours ago

na1r_abhilash

Abhilash Nair @Manpreet_Aus @manjhpur @UN @UKUN_NewYork @unaansw Sikhs have a homeland - it’s called India and a majority state -… https://t.co/sK0ojyFJRb 5 hours ago

DEaTh_N0T01

ڈیتھ نوٹ RT @KhizarA31090642: That explains India’s stubborn resistance to implementing the UN Security Council’s plebiscite resolution which India… 11 hours ago

KhizarA31090642

Khizar Abbas That explains India’s stubborn resistance to implementing the UN Security Council’s plebiscite resolution which Ind… https://t.co/rTAYWT6rb6 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.