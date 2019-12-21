Less than half of all Americans want Donald Trump ousted post-impeachment: Poll
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () The national online survey, conducted in the hours after the House voted along party lines on Wednesday to charge Donald Trump with abusing his office and obstructing Congress, found that the rare and highly contentious act by lawmakers has done little to change minds in a divided country.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that more than half of Americans agree with the articles of impeachment leveled by Congress against President Donald Trump, but disagree on whether he needs to be removed from office. Zachary Goelman reports.
As Democrats and Republicans spar over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, there are questions about why the House speaker has not delivered the articles to the Senate. CBS News' Laura Podesta..