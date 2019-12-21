Global  

Less than half of all Americans want Donald Trump ousted post-impeachment: Poll

Zee News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The national online survey, conducted in the hours after the House voted along party lines on Wednesday to charge Donald Trump with abusing his office and obstructing Congress, found that the rare and highly contentious act by lawmakers has done little to change minds in a divided country.
Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Poll: Most Americans agree Trump abused office, disagree on what should happen next

Poll: Most Americans agree Trump abused office, disagree on what should happen next 01:29

 A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that more than half of Americans agree with the articles of impeachment leveled by Congress against President Donald Trump, but disagree on whether he needs to be removed from office. Zachary Goelman reports.

Less than half of all Americans want Trump ousted post-impeachment: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Less than half of all Americans say President Donald Trump should be removed from office following his impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives,...
Reuters

Most Americans agree Trump abused office: poll

Most Americans agree Trump abused office: pollA Reuters/Ipsos poll found that more than half of Americans agree with the articles of impeachment leveled by Congress against President Donald Trump, but...
WorldNews


