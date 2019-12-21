President Trump Signs National Defense Authorization Act Into Law Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch Video"Ladies and gentlemen the president of the United States and Mrs. Melania Trump."



President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act at Joint Base Andrews on Friday.



Congress passed the bill earlier this week.



The defense bill creates the Space Force and gives federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

