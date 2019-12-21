Global  

London Bridge terror attack: Narwhal tusk hero reveals first 'weapon' he used shattered, as he talks for first time

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
London Bridge terror attack: Narwhal tusk hero reveals first 'weapon' he used shattered, as he talks for first timeA hero from the London Bridge terror attack has revealed that he used two narwhal tusks to keep jihadist Usman Khan at bay and the first one "shattered all over the floor".Civil servant Darryn Frost has spoken for the first time...
