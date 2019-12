Temperatures above 40C (104F) and strong winds created "catastrophic" conditions on Saturday for firefighters battling more than 100 fires burning across New South Wales state, while in South Australia one person was found dead in a fire zone.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ann Parks Australia fires continues consuming land, animals & lives. Horrible. Australia's NSW faces catastrophic fire con… https://t.co/0fJFDyQVo7 45 seconds ago Paul Clutterbuck RT @radionz: Temperatures above 40C and strong winds are creating "catastrophic" conditions for firefighters battling more than 100 fires b… 2 minutes ago RNZ Temperatures above 40C and strong winds are creating "catastrophic" conditions for firefighters battling more than… https://t.co/ZJs2ODqg7t 6 minutes ago Niyu RT @MoRaY1959: Australia's NSW faces catastrophic fire conditions; body found in South Australia https://t.co/G1bJIS4db3 #Australia #Bushfi… 9 minutes ago Bill Teng 🧢 Australia's NSW faces catastrophic fire conditions; body found in... https://t.co/FhDYrJfuaK 13 minutes ago Chris RT @samesam02: Roads closed as New South Wales faces catastrophic fire risk, police tell would-be travellers to stay at home https://t.co/5… 18 minutes ago Alicia 🌏 RT @afreedma: Many locations in Australia will again be above 113F (45C) today, including parts of Sydney. This heat wave has proven to be… 22 minutes ago Towandaism RT @ThePeach_ca: Australia’s NSW faces catastrophic fire conditions; body found in South Australia https://t.co/Mey8fG0qkN 23 minutes ago