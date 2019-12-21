Hong Kong police arrested an 18-year-old man after he fired a single shot with a pistol at officers late on Friday evening, in an incident police said they suspected was linked to anti-government protests that have convulsed the city.

You Might Like

Tweets about this lighttime RT @business: Hong Kong’s police arrest four people for suspected money laundering linked to ongoing pro-democracy protests https://t.co/b4… 9 seconds ago Adrian Cox RT @Reuters: Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/3uMLRvVNJC https://t.co/fOEWkbSBSF 16 seconds ago HEDGE energy Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/bScWAB5wx2 https://t.co/UERxGXsO1B 2 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/RZ3ObJ0Ha8 https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm… 3 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/RZ3ObJ0Ha8… https://t.co/FzHdTxVf4l 3 minutes ago KC RT @benedictrogers: Completely outrageous This money was raised to support legal fees of those facing political prosecution, crowdfunded b… 5 minutes ago Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/JhXjYobQVE https://t.co/wZCIiJhwcz 15 minutes ago 👁️ Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/9y9YryHt0O https://t.co/SnHRvXbFGM 15 minutes ago