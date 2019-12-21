Global  

Amidst impeachment proceedings, US President Trump accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on Feb 4

DNA Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Earlier Pelosi wrote a letter to United States President inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 4 next year.
News video: Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment 01:03

 Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment. The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter. In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.., Nancy Pelosi, via letter. The State of the...

