Amidst impeachment proceedings, US President Trump accepts invitation to deliver State of the Union address on Feb 4
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Earlier Pelosi wrote a letter to United States President inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 4 next year.
Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment. The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter. In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.., Nancy Pelosi, via letter. The State of the...
