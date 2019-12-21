Global  

Gang fight in Honduran prison leaves at least 18 inmates dead

Reuters Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
At least 18 inmates were killed and 16 wounded during a fight between rival gangs in a Honduran penitentiary on Friday, authorities said, in one of the worst recent outbreaks of prison violence in the country.
