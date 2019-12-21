Smoke from bushfires raging across eastern Australia has thrown Saturday's Big Bash League cricket match in Canberra in doubt due to air quality concerns for players and fans.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 247CricketNews Smoke from bushfires raging across eastern Australia has thrown Saturday's ... #cricketnews https://t.co/oAlmm62lDU 16 minutes ago The Peach Big Bash game in doubt due to bushfire smoke in Canberra https://t.co/UGUWrujkCj 17 minutes ago Kerry-Ann Smith RT @ReutersUK: Big Bash game in doubt due to bushfire smoke in Canberra https://t.co/rxGGUtrU2G https://t.co/H1A0MxxkGq 31 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Big Bash game in doubt due to bushfire smoke in Canberra https://t.co/qDi1QaVedj ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/4qq0KbPV3X 32 minutes ago Reuters UK Big Bash game in doubt due to bushfire smoke in Canberra https://t.co/rxGGUtrU2G https://t.co/H1A0MxxkGq 35 minutes ago Sagar Hon Patil🇮🇳 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Big Bash game in doubt due to bushfire smoke in Canberra https://t.co/EMqcaRAB7G https://t.co/I3NkwVtl5J 40 minutes ago CNA Big Bash game in doubt due to bushfire smoke in Canberra https://t.co/EMqcaRAB7G https://t.co/I3NkwVtl5J 47 minutes ago vishal1 Big Bash game in doubt due to bushfire smoke in Canberra https://t.co/UVRbvse8cV https://t.co/22NNapgSdH 50 minutes ago