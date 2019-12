Hong Kong police say suspect fired shot during protest-related arrest Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Hong Kong police on Saturday said an armed suspect fired a live round at officers as they tried to arrest him in an operation linked to the months of pro-democracy protests engulfing the city. Police said a 19-year-old man pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband as officers approached him in Tai Po district on Friday evening. The shot did not hit anyone and the man was subdued. 👓 View full article

