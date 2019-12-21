Global  

Australia fires create 'catastrophic' conditions, blanketing Sydney in toxic smoke

France 24 Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
A scorching heatwave intensified bushfires ravaging parts of Australia on Saturday, and out-of-control blazes surrounding Sydney worsened under "catastrophic" conditions.
News video: 'Catastrophic' conditions as bushfires intensify in Australia

 At least 10 people killed and three million hectares of land torched across country in recent months.

Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions [Video]Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of..

Australia fires: Scott Morrison apologises for family holiday [Video]Australia fires: Scott Morrison apologises for family holiday

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a family holiday in Hawaii as deadly wildfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer..

Cricket: Cricket Australia says Black Caps test in Sydney could be stopped by bushfire smoke

Cricket Australia say there is a chance the Black Caps third test against Australia in Sydney could be halted due to bushfire smoke.On Saturday an Australian Big...
New Zealand Herald

Australia's eastern coast has been hit by a record-breaking heatwave, which has moved in from the west of the country, exacerbating hundreds of devastating fires...
IndiaTimes


