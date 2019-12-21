Global  

Pope denounces ‘rigidity’ as he warns of Christian decline

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis warned Saturday that “rigidity” in living out the Christian faith is creating a “minefield” of hatred and misunderstanding in a world where Christianity is increasing irrelevant. Francis called for Vatican bureaucrats to embrace change during his annual Christmas greetings to the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the […]
