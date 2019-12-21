Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How 'The Grinch' changed Christmas movies

CTV News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Gillian Helfield, who teaches 'Hollywood: Old and New' at York University, believes the evolution of 'The Grinch' says a lot about how Christmas movies have changed over the years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: The Knight Before Christmas VS The Princess Switch

The Knight Before Christmas VS The Princess Switch 14:13

 The Knight Before Christmas vs. The Princess Switch, it’s a battle of the Vanessa Hudgens holiday rom-coms!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.