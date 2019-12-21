Global  

'Irresponsible' for Conservatives to raise recession concerns: Morneau

CTV News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the Conservatives are being “irresponsible” in raising concerns about the prospect of a recession.
