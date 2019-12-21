Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Model and activist Mama Cax dies aged 30

CTV News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Celebrities have led tributes to model and activist Mama Cax, after it was announced that the Haitan-American model died earlier in the week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Disability Activist, Model Mama Cax Dead at 30

Disability Activist, Model Mama Cax Dead at 30 01:03

 Disability activist and model Mama Cax has died at age 30. She advocated for inclusivity in the fashion industry.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.