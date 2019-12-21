Global  

Australia's 'catastrophic' wildfires continue amid soaring temperatures as PM rushes home

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Australia’s most populous state was paralyzed by “catastrophic” fire conditions Saturday amid soaring temperatures, while one person died as wildfires also ravaged the country’s southeast, officials said.
 Scott Morrison apologised as his country faces record-breaking heat, drought and devastating wildfires.

Australia battles ‘catastrophic’ wildfires as PM rushes home

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia’s most populous state was paralyzed by “catastrophic” fire conditions Saturday amid souring temperatures, while one...
Seattle Times

Australian bushfires claim another life in South Australia, as fire fighters injured

Australian bushfires claim another life in South Australia, as fire fighters injuredSouth Australia's catastrophic fire conditions have claimed a second life in less than a week.A day after scorching temperatures reached 46C in the Adelaide CBD...
New Zealand Herald


