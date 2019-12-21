Global  

Australia battles 'catastrophic' wildfires as PM rushes home

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 December 2019
Australia's most populous state was paralyzed by ``catastrophic'' fire conditions Saturday amid soaring temperatures, while one person died as wildfires ravaged the country's southeast, officials said.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis

Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis 02:01

 Scott Morrison apologised as his country faces record-breaking heat, drought and devastating wildfires.

