French president says 33 jihadists killed in central Mali

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — French forces have killed 33 Islamic extremists in central Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday. He made the announcement on the second day of his three-day trip to West Africa that has been dominated by the growing threat posed by jihadist groups. In a tweet , Macron said he […]

