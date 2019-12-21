Global  

London Bridge hero who subdued terrorist with narwhal tusk recounts incident

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The hero who fought off the knife-wielding London Bridge terrorist with an ornamental 5-foot narwhal tusk spoke Saturday of his “deep hurt” for the two individuals who were killed in the attack.
