Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie are spending "private time" in Canada

CBS News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The couple is taking a break from royal duties.
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family

Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family 00:38

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be celebrating Christmas with the royal family. Instead, CNN reports, that they will be spending "private family time" in Canada. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said that Meghan called Canada home for seven years, before joining the royal family. She...

gabepapaloni

gabepapaloni RT @CBCAlerts: PM Trudeau wishes Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie 'a quiet and blessed stay in Canada.' In a tweet, Trudeau tells them, 'You… 16 seconds ago

HALSCRIB

Hal Mueller RT @jakob_glogauer: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, son Archie spending 'private time' in Canada https://t.co/kqrzl9obFf 21 seconds ago

DuchessOnDuty

Meg Monroe RT @JohnTory: Welcome to Canada Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie. You’re always welcome in Toronto. @MapleLeafs and @Raptors jerseys are awa… 27 seconds ago

I_Drakakis

ᢺᓃᘺᢺᖥᕓᘍᔛ 🇨🇦 RT @JustinTrudeau: Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and al… 3 minutes ago

RhondaGallinger

RMG RT @22_Minutes: Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie are in Canada for the holidays. They won't tell us where, but we're guessing the Moncton Ec… 3 minutes ago

CJMENews

980 CJME The royal trio are in Canada for a private visit during which they will celebrate Christmas and ring in the new yea… https://t.co/cQOx1EsJqY 4 minutes ago

januarycat

Jan Maxwell RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Prince Harry to spend “private time” with his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie in Canada over the Christ… 4 minutes ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Here’s where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending Archie’s first Christmas https://t.co/pvOpunTq0v https://t.co/er1eXf0EAh 4 minutes ago

