United Airlines Pulls Boeing 737 Max From Its Schedule Until June 2020

Newsy Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
United Airlines Pulls Boeing 737 Max From Its Schedule Until June 2020Watch VideoUnited Airlines said Friday that it will be extending its cancellations of Boeing 737 Max flights until June 4, the longest that any U.S. airline is currently scheduling without the aircraft.

The move comes in wake of news that Boeing will be halting production of the 737 Max in January, with no clear indication of...
News video: United Airlines Pulls Boeing 737 Max From Its Schedule Until June 2020

United Airlines Pulls Boeing 737 Max From Its Schedule Until June 2020 01:06

 ​The move comes in wake of news that Boeing will be halting production of the 737 Max in January.

