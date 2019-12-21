Global  

FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool crowned first-time champions

Al Jazeera Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The Reds defeat Flamengo 1-0 in extra time in the final in Doha for a maiden title at the global club tournament.
News video: Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup 01:07

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...

_rem

_rem Liverpool FC v CR Flamengo [Highlights] FIFA Club World Cup, Qatar 2019™ https://t.co/MvTLwOvd65 via @YouTube 3 seconds ago

AJMB75

Alan Beare RT @SkySportsStatto: 🏆 Liverpool have won their 47th major honour – extending their English record, 2 ahead of Man Utd 18 League Champions… 5 seconds ago

AhmedSyala

Ahmed Saleh 🏆 WE’RE CLUB WORLD CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 #liverpool #LIVFLA #YNWA #ClubWorldCup2019 #ClubWC #Doha #Qatar #Fifa https://t.co/cKFItrO9Zx 6 seconds ago

BrendaLobato18

Brendaᶜʳᶠ RT @AlexandreVidal1: Final do Mundial de Clubes da FIFA. FIFA Club World Cup Final Flamengo X Liverpool. 21/12/2019! 📸: Alexandre Vidal. 🖌️… 7 seconds ago

MarkFenwick

Mark Fenwick RT @Joseph959330177: The Reds has made it also 👏🏽 #Liverpool FIFA club World Cup 🏟 https://t.co/tKGO2vsl7p 13 seconds ago

tahu_fix

Brendan Gan Seng Ling Liverpool FC v CR Flamengo [Highlights] FIFA Club World Cup, Qatar 2019™ https://t.co/nPAKT1DzXy via @YouTube 15 seconds ago

Core145

BorrusiaCore 🇬🇭 "Liverpool vs Flamengo: Liverpool win the FIFA Club World Cup" #ClubWCFinal https://t.co/1B6p9Zv9Qn Notice How Club… https://t.co/jt4xDEnoMp 20 seconds ago

redconno

Paul Connolly RT @KIopptinho: Jordan Henderson will forever be the first Liverpool captain, as well as first captain of any English club, that lifted the… 22 seconds ago

