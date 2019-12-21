FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool crowned first-time champions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
_rem Liverpool FC v CR Flamengo [Highlights] FIFA Club World Cup, Qatar 2019™ https://t.co/MvTLwOvd65 via @YouTube3 seconds ago
Alan Beare RT @SkySportsStatto: 🏆 Liverpool have won their 47th major honour – extending their English record, 2 ahead of Man Utd
18 League Champions… 5 seconds ago