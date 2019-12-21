U.S. Monitoring North Korea After Country's Threat Of 'Christmas Gift' Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 41 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. is keeping a close eye on North Korea as Christmas draws closer, watching for signs of a missile launch following the country's vague promise of a "Christmas present."



Negotiations broke down in February when President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were unable to reach a deal over nuclear... Watch VideoThe U.S. is keeping a close eye on North Korea as Christmas draws closer, watching for signs of a missile launch following the country's vague promise of a "Christmas present."Negotiations broke down in February when President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were unable to reach a deal over nuclear 👓 View full article

