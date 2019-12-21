Global  

U.S. Monitoring North Korea After Country's Threat Of 'Christmas Gift'

Newsy Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
U.S. Monitoring North Korea After Country's Threat Of 'Christmas Gift'Watch VideoThe U.S. is keeping a close eye on North Korea as Christmas draws closer, watching for signs of a missile launch following the country's vague promise of a "Christmas present."

Negotiations broke down in February when President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were unable to reach a deal over nuclear...
