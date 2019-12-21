Global  

FIFA Considering Staging Women's World Cup Every 2 Years

Newsy Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
FIFA Considering Staging Women's World Cup Every 2 YearsWatch VideoFIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday that the organization may consider staging the Women's World Cup every two years.

Discussing the future of global club competitions, Infantino explained that the French Football Federation had proposed reducing the current four-year gap between World Cup...
 ​FIFA is also set to expand the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams in 2023.

