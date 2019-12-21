Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Germany, EU hit out at U.S. over sanctions on Russian gas pipeline

Japan Today Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Germany on Saturday accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs, in an increasingly angry spat over Washington's decision to impose sanctions on companies involved with…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kingdomcometous

Kingdom Come RT @realDonaldtrodi: Germany can't have more than 50 thousand GREAT U.S. soldiers on their soil and take Russian gas at the same time. This… 15 seconds ago

Entrepreneurix

Pals Socialists in German Government to Force Internet Providers to Hand Over Data, Passwords of People Accused of ‘Hate… https://t.co/MUuNKR3OSh 2 minutes ago

Andym6769

Andym Nord Stream 2: US imposes sanctions over new gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany https://t.co/fg6f3K1vG8 https://t.co/casf1hUoAC 2 minutes ago

andanotherdave

Dave Black Back in '71; 5 years on. I was working in Germany and Die Bild still published pictures showing an England goal hit… https://t.co/Imd4SKTQK5 3 minutes ago

AliM20698746

Ali.M RT @MrDiddy85: Germany to Force Internet Providers to Hand Over Data, Passwords of People Accused of ‘Hate Speech’ I guess Merkel doesn't… 5 minutes ago

ra_gg12

RAGoodwin @c2des @rakibehsan @OxfordDiplomat These supposed anti-racists are very keen to dismiss and downplay racism in the… https://t.co/TmD9K76hay 5 minutes ago

God_Country2020

For God and Country RT @WorldJewishCong: The year is 1932. This menorah, overlooking the Nazi headquarters in Kiel, Germany, survived. And today, it continues… 6 minutes ago

ETEJRadar

ETEJ Radar United States Air Force Douglas KC-10A Extender (87-0122, #AE0234) as flight #RCH438 at 33000 ft heading southeast… https://t.co/KYsoTmcal3 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.